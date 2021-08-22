Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.2% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 775,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,546 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 184,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.5% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 123,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.4% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 81,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.30. 9,707,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,388,394. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.55. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

