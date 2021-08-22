Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) were down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.21 and last traded at $41.21. Approximately 6,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 131,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.

A number of analysts have commented on CQP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.