Chapman Investment Management LLC Acquires 602 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 4.1% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.65. 1,727,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,788. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $333.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.25. The company has a market capitalization of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

