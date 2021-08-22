Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.90.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $78.96. 2,428,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.24. Cerner has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

