Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $78.96. 2,428,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.24. Cerner has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

