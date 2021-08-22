Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

CPYYY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of CPYYY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74. Centrica has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.