Centrality Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Centrality has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can now be bought for $0.0776 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $93.14 million and $1.17 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrality Profile

CENNZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

