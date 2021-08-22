Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jonestrading

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jonestrading in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 140.58% from the company’s previous close.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $566.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.19. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. Analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 22.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

