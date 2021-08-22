Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $127.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalent’s year-over-year uptick both the top and bottom lines in third-quarter fiscal 2021 is impressive. Robust performances by Clinical Supply Services and the Biologics arm raise our optimism. Catalent’s slew of strategic deals are impressive. Expansion of both margins also bode well. A solid revenue outlook auger well. Catalent’s solid technology foundation, and integrated development and supply chain solutions are encouraging. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Catalent’s quarterly results were better than expected. Over the past six months, Catalent has outperformed its industry. Yet, soft revenues in the other two arms are concerning. Catalent’s operation in a tough competitive landscape and a highly regulated market poses a threat. Other headwinds like future impacts from Brexit and forex woes prevail.”

NYSE CTLT opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.58. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $127.68.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,357 shares of company stock worth $2,393,138. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $3,820,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

