Castle (CSTL) Market Capitalization Tops $28,300.52

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a total market capitalization of $28,300.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Castle has traded down 53.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.78 or 0.00494451 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003567 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.30 or 0.01173166 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

