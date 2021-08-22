Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given “Underperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their underperform rating on shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.21.

Get Cascades alerts:

TSE CAS opened at C$15.20 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,573.61. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$1,568,560.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 466,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,845,960.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,041.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.