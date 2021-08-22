Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) vs. Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Head to Head Contrast

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Fulton Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 1.87 -$45.86 million N/A N/A Fulton Financial $972.27 million 2.64 $178.04 million $1.08 14.57

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carter Bankshares and Fulton Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fulton Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 23.42%. Fulton Financial has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential downside of 3.62%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Fulton Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Fulton Financial 25.29% 10.27% 0.97%

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Carter Bankshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.

