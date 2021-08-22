CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.52 million.
Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $26.82. 876,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.30. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.90.
About CarGurus
Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.
