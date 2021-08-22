Cardstack 24-Hour Volume Tops $340,211.00 (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Cardstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $20.56 million and approximately $340,211.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.61 or 0.00803705 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00047217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00101313 BTC.

Cardstack Coin Profile

Cardstack (CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Cardstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

