Capital (LON:CAPD) PT Raised to GBX 112

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 107 ($1.40) to GBX 112 ($1.46) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Capital stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 80.60 ($1.05). 562,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,771. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

