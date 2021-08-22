Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $893,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 105,338 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.