Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of FCN opened at $143.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

