Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPMUF opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $494.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.39. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

