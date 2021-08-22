Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 109,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Just Eat Takeaway.com accounts for approximately 3.9% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter valued at about $125,000.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

NYSE GRUB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.45. 2,315,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

