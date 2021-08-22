Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers comprises approximately 0.7% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNS. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 255,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 117,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at about $7,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 742,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 101,728 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth about $6,533,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $87.58. 79,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,320. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $88.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The company had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

