Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MediciNova by 15.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 125.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNOV stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,464. MediciNova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $177.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

