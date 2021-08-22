Canaccord Genuity Lowers Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$3.20 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDP. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pediapharm in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bloom Burton cut Pediapharm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

TSE MDP opened at C$3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$57.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. Pediapharm has a fifty-two week low of C$2.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.04.

