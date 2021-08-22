Canaccord Genuity Lowers Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Price Target to C$4.25

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MNMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at 2.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 3.26. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 0.33 and a twelve month high of 5.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $35,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

