Canaccord Genuity Increases monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $330.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.22.

Get monday.com alerts:

Shares of MNDY opened at $352.28 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $364.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.05.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $121,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.