Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Up 16.1% in July

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 132,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Caledonia Mining stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.05.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 4.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 484,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,968,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 245.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 79,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.