Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Up 16.1% in July

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 132,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Caledonia Mining stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.05.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.
