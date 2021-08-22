CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAIXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

CAIXY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 105,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,171. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

