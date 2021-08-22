C. David Cone Sells 271,518 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,560.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 191,983 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after buying an additional 210,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 103,807.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 58,132 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

