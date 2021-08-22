Bytecoin Price Down 5.5% This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $297.19 million and $76,361.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.35 or 0.00583657 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

