BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS) Trading Down 0.1%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.64. 125,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 51,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYTS. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,300,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,580,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,203,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,238,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,238,000. 0.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

