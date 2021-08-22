BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTRS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BTRS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at $642,438.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at $631,087.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,710,395 shares of company stock worth $43,542,253 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,099,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,904,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 434,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,732. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.66. BTRS has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

