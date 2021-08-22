BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

BTGOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research cut BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

BTGOF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,252. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

