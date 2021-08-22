Brokerages Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) PT at $227.73

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,471 shares of company stock valued at $33,950,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $1,811,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.40. 1,140,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,624. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $250.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

