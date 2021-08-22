Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Target Price at $21.17

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRSWF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.93.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.