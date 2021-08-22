Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Price Target at C$14.34

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$9.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.68 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

