Brokerages Set LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target at $62.00

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

LNXSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Sunday, June 20th.

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $70.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $80.55.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

