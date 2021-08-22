Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) PT at $105.00

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie decreased their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth $181,954,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in GDS by 61.4% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,265 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $104,151,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in GDS by 678.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GDS by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares during the period. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. 2,496,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,043. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.74. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 1.01. GDS has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GDS will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

