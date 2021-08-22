Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) PT at $105.00

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie decreased their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth $181,954,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in GDS by 61.4% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,265 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $104,151,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in GDS by 678.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GDS by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares during the period. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GDS
traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. 2,496,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,043. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.74. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 1.01. GDS has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $116.76.
GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GDS will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.
Featured Article: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.33.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
NASDAQ:GDS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,043. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $49.18 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74.
GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GDS will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.
Featured Story: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.