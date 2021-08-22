Brokerages Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) PT at $118.40

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

Get Crown alerts:

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,679,000 after purchasing an additional 257,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $108.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.61. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.