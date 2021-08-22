Brokerages Set Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Target Price at €80.28

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €80.28 ($94.45).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €84.84 ($99.81) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €81.96. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

