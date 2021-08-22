Brokerages Set Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Target Price at €80.28

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €80.28 ($94.45).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €84.84 ($99.81) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €81.96. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

