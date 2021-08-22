Brokerages Set Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Target Price at $8.58

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 47.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,736. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.