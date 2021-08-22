Brokerages Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target at $71.00

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th.
NASDAQ ALTR opened at $73.62 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $74.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -818.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
