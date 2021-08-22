Brokerages Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target at $71.00

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $73.62 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $74.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -818.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80.

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $236,603.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,675,934.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,490 shares of company stock worth $31,252,730. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

