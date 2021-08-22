Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.96.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,535,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after buying an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,485,000 after acquiring an additional 310,206 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $479.94. 883,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.32. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

