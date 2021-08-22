Brokerages Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.48. Regional Management reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $123,138.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $237,372.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,297.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,245 shares of company stock worth $2,363,726 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Regional Management during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regional Management by 887.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 79,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Regional Management by 85.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Regional Management by 12.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 8.6% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Regional Management has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $582.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

