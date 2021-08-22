Brokerages Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Performance Food Group reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,627 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,262 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

