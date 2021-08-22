Brokerages Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Truist boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,892,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 85,614 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 183,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.06. 271,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,987. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

