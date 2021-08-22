Brokerages Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report sales of $50.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.27 million and the highest is $50.84 million. Model N reported sales of $41.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $192.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.23 million to $192.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $214.34 million, with estimates ranging from $213.32 million to $216.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MODN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. Model N has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,382.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $463,171.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,262,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $758,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Model N by 77.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 61,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Model N by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Model N by 107,660.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 54.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Model N in the second quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

