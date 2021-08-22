Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce $82.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.20 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $78.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $324.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.90 million to $326.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $347.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 24,249 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,839. The company has a market capitalization of $163.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.20. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

