Brokerages Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. LendingTree reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 365.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREE. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.29.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.06 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree has a one year low of $161.14 and a one year high of $372.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.99.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,689,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after buying an additional 141,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $26,713,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in LendingTree by 33.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

