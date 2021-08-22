Brokerages Anticipate ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChargePoint.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,001.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,061,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $24,944,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.0% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 62.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHPT traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 4,375,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.