Brokerages Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

