Brokerages Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Equities analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report sales of $2.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $10.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,187. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

